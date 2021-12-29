Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID-19, Broadway Performances Cancelled Until Jan 1

Popular Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman has confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus. On Tuesday, the 53-year-old actor took to Instagram the news of his diagnosis, which has compelled him to suspend performances of his Broadway show The Music Man.

The revival’s leading man took to Instagram to share the news of his breakthrough case. “I just wanted you to hear from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID. My symptoms are like a cold — I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose," the actor said in a brief 30-second Instagram video. “But I’m fine and I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I’m cleared I’ll be back on stage heading to River City.”

The official Instagram page of “The Music Man" announced briefly after Jackman posted his video, that all performances would be cancelled through Saturday and that the Broadway musical would resume on January 2, with Jackman returning on January 6.

The tickets for the holiday season performances of the production will be reimbursed. The widely anticipated revival, which was scheduled to open in September 2020 before the pandemic shut down Broadway for months, began previews on Monday, December 20, but had to cancel its December 25 performance and December 26 matinée due to COVID breakthrough cases.

After his co-star, Sutton Foster was found positive with the coronavirus last week and was replaced by an understudy, Jackman tested positive culminating in The Music Man’s extended show cancellations. At the time, both Broadway stars praised the company’s understudies and swings for keeping the show running despite Foster’s positive COVID test. As per the reports, Foster will be back on January 2nd.

In the last two weeks, numerous Broadway shows in the United States, which include “Hamilton," “The Lion King," and “Aladdin," have been abruptly cancelled performances due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, even after vaccine norms for cast, crew, and audiences.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.