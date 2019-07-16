Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Hugh Jackman Warns Fans of Frauds Claiming to be Him on Social Media: Please Keep Yourselves Safe

Hugh Jackman, who is in the middle of a global arena tour, dubbed The Man. The Music. The Show-- took to his Instagram & Twitter on Monday to warn fans of 'fake' social media accounts looking to prey on his followers.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2019, 3:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hugh Jackman Warns Fans of Frauds Claiming to be Him on Social Media: Please Keep Yourselves Safe
Hugh Jackman, who is in the middle of a global arena tour, dubbed The Man. The Music. The Show-- took to his Instagram & Twitter on Monday to warn fans of 'fake' social media accounts looking to prey on his followers.
Loading...

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman is urging his fans to be cautious about fake social media accounts claiming to be him. Jackman, who is in the middle of a global arena tour, dubbed The Man. The Music. The Show-- took to Instagram and Twitter on Monday to warn fans of frauds looking to prey on his fans.

"Thanks so much for making me aware of people using my name and likeness to create fake social media accounts," Jackman wrote.

"I understand these people are asking you for money to meet me. Please know this... I have not and will never ask anyone to pay to meet me on social media. Please do not give anyone you do not know your personal or financial information!" he added.

Jackman then talked about the pros and cons of social media. "Social media, when used correctly, can be amazing. I love that it allows me to share my journey from every part of the world. However, it can also be dangerous. Please hear me. If someone claiming to be me is asking you for money, it is a scam," he warned his followers.

"Please keep yourselves and your family safe. Love, HJ," he concluded

Jackman kicked off his concert tour on May 7 in Glasgow, Scotland. Since then, he has hit up countless cities such as Toronto, Amsterdam, Las Vegas, and Dublin. The Man. The Music. The Show is a musical extravaganza featuring a live orchestra, dancers, costumes designed by Tom Ford.

Jackman was last seen in The Front Runner, a 2018 American political drama directed by Jason Reitman.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram