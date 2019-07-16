Hugh Jackman Warns Fans of Frauds Claiming to be Him on Social Media: Please Keep Yourselves Safe

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman is urging his fans to be cautious about fake social media accounts claiming to be him. Jackman, who is in the middle of a global arena tour, dubbed The Man. The Music. The Show-- took to Instagram and Twitter on Monday to warn fans of frauds looking to prey on his fans.

"Thanks so much for making me aware of people using my name and likeness to create fake social media accounts," Jackman wrote.

"I understand these people are asking you for money to meet me. Please know this... I have not and will never ask anyone to pay to meet me on social media. Please do not give anyone you do not know your personal or financial information!" he added.

Jackman then talked about the pros and cons of social media. "Social media, when used correctly, can be amazing. I love that it allows me to share my journey from every part of the world. However, it can also be dangerous. Please hear me. If someone claiming to be me is asking you for money, it is a scam," he warned his followers.

"Please keep yourselves and your family safe. Love, HJ," he concluded

Jackman kicked off his concert tour on May 7 in Glasgow, Scotland. Since then, he has hit up countless cities such as Toronto, Amsterdam, Las Vegas, and Dublin. The Man. The Music. The Show is a musical extravaganza featuring a live orchestra, dancers, costumes designed by Tom Ford.

Jackman was last seen in The Front Runner, a 2018 American political drama directed by Jason Reitman.

