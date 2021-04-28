Hui Malang, Seeti Maar, Slow Motion, Do You Love Me: All Disha Patani Songs Ranked

There’s no denying that Disha Patani is a terrific dancer. A look back at her song sequences in movies and it becomes evident that she not only slays in those moves but also knows how to grab the eyeballs with her stunning looks. As Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai track Seeti Maar continues to please fans, we take a look at all song sequences Disha has featured in.

Do You Love Me

Set in Middle-Eastern vibes, Disha slays us with her dance moves and shimmery bikini look.

Befikra

Befikra music video featured her with Tiger Shroff. The two of them looked great together on screen and killed it in those dance moves.

Hui Malang

In Hui Malang song from Malang, Disha shows off her dance moves and ups the ante with her style game.

Slow Motion

Disha became the talking point for the saree look in this peppy number. Slow Motion from Bharat was a huge hit.

Mundiyan

In Baaghi 2, Mundiyan song with Tiger Shroff was a huge success. Disha slayed with her traditional look.

Seeti Maar

Disha ups the glam quotient in Seeti Maar song from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. As usual, she dances with perfection.

Which song of Disha’s impressed you the most?

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here