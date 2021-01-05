Hulk Hogan Thinks Chris Hemsworth is in 'Crazy Shape' as Actor Gears up for WWE Star's Biopic

WWE Hall of Fame Hulk Hogan's biopic is in the works starring Chris Hemsworth in the lead role. The Netflix film is set to be directed by Joker helmer Todd Phillips and Hemsworth had earlier teased that the makers are planning to show a never-seen-before side of the wrestling industry. The film is expected to look into Hogan's rise from the Florida wrestling circuit to becoming the face of the World Wrestling Federation in the 1980s where he squared off with villain Andre the Giant.

Earlier in November, Hogan had put up an appreciation post for Hemsworth as the latter was seen flaunting his hipped arms in a workout photo from the gym. Hogan had posted his picture from wrestling days alongside Chris' and had written, "He’s already there! He’s ready BROTHER!!! But is he good looking enough to play me lol,lol,lol (sic)."

Now, Hogan has opened up on Hemsworth and his upcoming biopic in an interview. He shared, "He's in crazy shape. I keep on telling him that the only problem is that he's not really good-looking enough to play me in a movie."

About offering Hemsworth advice for his biopic, Hogan added, "We haven't gotten to that point yet. We did talk on the phone when he decided to do the movie, and he said he wanted to be around me as much as he can to study me and see what makes me tick. And I was like, 'Brother, you're going to be surprised.'"

Apart from Hogan biopic, Hemsworth also features in Marvel Studios Thor: Love And Thunder.