Hulk Infant Version: Kartik Aaryan's Amusing Look in Green Facepack Invites Hilarious Comments

And the internet did not disappoint Kartik. The picture in which he's showing a victory sign but with no expressions garnered thousands of comments. However, some laugh-out-loud one liners are worth mentioning.
One user commented, "When I said 'go green', this is not what I meant," and accompanied it with a green alien emoji. Kartik, who has an appetite for good humour, responded to the user with "when they say'wear a mask', this is not what they mean."
Another user took a jibe with a "Hulk infant version" comment, to which the actor in a self-deprecating humour replied, "More like Hulk-a version."The hilarious comments didn't stop here as one of his followers said, "Real Id se aa jadu," a reference to the alien character in 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya.
Several of Kartik's celebrity friends including Sophie Choudry, Gajraj Rao, Aalim Hakim also showered their love on him.Kartik Aaryan was in news recently for importing a Lamborghini car for which he shelled out Rs 4.5 crore, and later putting it on display for the media. Around the same time, news came of his exit from the under-production film Dostana 2. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions even released a statement confirming his separation from the sequel for 2008 movie.Kartik will be next seen in the reboot of 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
