Hulk Infant Version: Kartik Aaryan's Amusing Look in Green Facepack Invites Hilarious Comments

Actor Kartik Aaryan is among those celebrities who are known to be really active on social media. The Pyaar Ka Punchnamastar frequently posts on Instagram to give his fans their daily dose of entertainment. On Saturday (May 15), the 30-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a goofy throwback picture of him with a green-coloured facepack on. However, to attract quirky comments on his picture, he asked fans to give "wrong captions only", a trend where netizens give totally unrelated but hilarious responses.

And the internet did not disappoint Kartik. The picture in which he's showing a victory sign but with no expressions garnered thousands of comments. However, some laugh-out-loud one liners are worth mentioning.

One user commented, "When I said 'go green', this is not what I meant," and accompanied it with a green alien emoji. Kartik, who has an appetite for good humour, responded to the user with "when they say'wear a mask', this is not what they mean."

Another user took a jibe with a "Hulk infant version" comment, to which the actor in a self-deprecating humour replied, "More like Hulk-a version."

The hilarious comments didn't stop here as one of his followers said, "Real Id se aa jadu," a reference to the alien character in 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya.

Several of Kartik's celebrity friends including Sophie Choudry, Gajraj Rao, Aalim Hakim also showered their love on him.

Kartik Aaryan was in news recently for importing a Lamborghini car for which he shelled out Rs 4.5 crore, and later putting it on display for the media. Around the same time, news came of his exit from the under-production film Dostana 2. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions even released a statement confirming his separation from the sequel for 2008 movie.Kartik will be next seen in the reboot of 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

