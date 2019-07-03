Take the pledge to vote

Hulk, Thor, Captain America Stars Go Emotional Describing Their Bond in New Avengers Endgame BTS Video

With new teasers, snippets and trivia, Marvel is trying its best to brew up nostalgia among fans eventually compelling them to revisit the theaters to watch the re-released version of Avengers Endgame.

July 3, 2019
With new teasers, snippets and trivia, Marvel is trying its best to brew up nostalgia among fans eventually compelling them to revisit the theaters to watch the re-released version of Avengers Endgame. Taking a step further, the studio released a new BTS video of the cast talking about their emotional turmoil during the filming of Endgame.

In the video, Mark Ruffalo who plays Hulk in the films says, "We all made a bond that I think is really exceptional and rare, and we got to do really great stuff that the fans really loved. You know that's kind of coming to an end, so it was always a little bittersweet, and it was always on everybody's mind. Like I'd be in a scene with Robert (Downey Jr.) and I look over at him and we'd just be like 'We did this.' And that was really moving at times."

Next, we see Thor- The God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth talking about his journey. He said, "I certainly was a lot of nostalgia, sort of melancholy. These people have become family, we've shared so many years of our lives together now."

Calling it similar to a graduation day Chris Evans, who's known for playing Captain America in MCU said that he anticipated it to be an emotional experience but it was more emotional than he expected it to be. "You anticipate it being an emotional experience, but then when they actually say 'Chris you're wrapped,' and it's done, it's like that graduation day. You know it's coming, but then when it hits you can't prepare for it. It was more emotional than I expected," he said.

You can watch the video here:

Avengers: Endgame returned to theaters on July 28 with reportedly six extra minutes of new footage. The re-released version is said to have an unfinished scene of Professor Hulk, a tribute to Stan Lee, and a sneak-peek into Spider-Man: Far From Home. The additional scenes will also be available in the digital version of the film.

Also read: Avengers Endgame Re-released: Know What's New in the Movie

Follow @News18Movies for more

