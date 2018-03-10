Hulu Releases Teaser For The Handmaid's Tale Season 2

Hulu offers more clues to what's in store for the sophomore season of The Handmaid's Tale, with another teaser for the next season of Hulu's hit dystopian show being released.Based on Margaret Atwood's classic novel, the show is set in the near future, in Gilead, a dystopian religious-fundamentalist state where women have few or no rights. The first season ended in 2017 with lead character June (Offred) played by Elisabeth Moss, arrested by the authorities, her husband Luke and her best friend Moira finding refuge in Canada, and Ofglen (Alexis Bledel) on the run from the government.The new teaser expands on the January trailer, beginning with Offred, now pregnant, reciting a list of rules for Handmaids like herself: "wear the red dress, wear the wings, shut your mouth, be a good girl." Other images show Offred covered in blood, facing a hangman's noose, and with her red robe on fire. The show will also explore the world of the colonies, where Gilead's criminals are sentenced to hard labour in toxic wastelands. The first two episodes of season two of The Handmaid's Tale will premiere on April 25 on Hulu in the US.