English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hulu Releases Teaser For The Handmaid's Tale Season 2
Based on Margaret Atwood's classic novel, The Handmaid's Tale is set in the near future, in Gilead, a dystopian religious-fundamentalist state where women have few or no rights.
A still from The Handmaid's Tale trailer.
Hulu offers more clues to what's in store for the sophomore season of The Handmaid's Tale, with another teaser for the next season of Hulu's hit dystopian show being released.
Based on Margaret Atwood's classic novel, the show is set in the near future, in Gilead, a dystopian religious-fundamentalist state where women have few or no rights. The first season ended in 2017 with lead character June (Offred) played by Elisabeth Moss, arrested by the authorities, her husband Luke and her best friend Moira finding refuge in Canada, and Ofglen (Alexis Bledel) on the run from the government.
The new teaser expands on the January trailer, beginning with Offred, now pregnant, reciting a list of rules for Handmaids like herself: "wear the red dress, wear the wings, shut your mouth, be a good girl." Other images show Offred covered in blood, facing a hangman's noose, and with her red robe on fire. The show will also explore the world of the colonies, where Gilead's criminals are sentenced to hard labour in toxic wastelands. The first two episodes of season two of The Handmaid's Tale will premiere on April 25 on Hulu in the US.
Also Watch
Based on Margaret Atwood's classic novel, the show is set in the near future, in Gilead, a dystopian religious-fundamentalist state where women have few or no rights. The first season ended in 2017 with lead character June (Offred) played by Elisabeth Moss, arrested by the authorities, her husband Luke and her best friend Moira finding refuge in Canada, and Ofglen (Alexis Bledel) on the run from the government.
The new teaser expands on the January trailer, beginning with Offred, now pregnant, reciting a list of rules for Handmaids like herself: "wear the red dress, wear the wings, shut your mouth, be a good girl." Other images show Offred covered in blood, facing a hangman's noose, and with her red robe on fire. The show will also explore the world of the colonies, where Gilead's criminals are sentenced to hard labour in toxic wastelands. The first two episodes of season two of The Handmaid's Tale will premiere on April 25 on Hulu in the US.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irani Cup: R Ashwin to Replace Injured Ravindra Jadeja
- Frida Kahlo Barbie Raises Eyebrows, Unplucked Artist's Family Lashes Out
- Zero: Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Disturb Katrina Kaif With His 'Not-So-Good' Photo Skills?
- Tata E-Vision Sedan Concept Detailed Gallery – 2018 Geneva Motor Show
- Elon Musk Says Trump's Import Tariffs Like an Olympic Race Wearing Lead Shoes