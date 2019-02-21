English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hum Aapke Hain Koun Producer Rajkumar Barjatya Passes Away
Veteran film producer Raj Kumar Barjatya, father of Sooraj Barjatya, has passed away in Mumbai.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Bollywood film producer and father of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, Rajkumar Barjatya, has passed away in Mumbai. The news was tweeted by his production house Rajshri Films’ official handle. He is survived by son Sooraj and wife Sudha.
Associated with some of the biggest hits in the history of Hindi films, Rajkumar Barjatya inherited the baton of Rajshri Films from his father Tarachand Barjatya and passed it on to son Sooraj. Films like Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo (2015), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) and Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) are among some of the ventures he produced.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Shocked and saddened to learn of Rajkumar Barjatya ji’s demise... Raj Babu - as he was affectionately called - was an extremely soft-spoken person... Heartfelt condolences to Sooraj, the Barjatya family and #Rajshri parivaar.”
It is with profound grief that we mourn the loss of Raj Kumar Barjatya, father of Sooraj Barjatya. May his soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DjVejWTDMX— Rajshri (@rajshri) February 21, 2019
Associated with some of the biggest hits in the history of Hindi films, Rajkumar Barjatya inherited the baton of Rajshri Films from his father Tarachand Barjatya and passed it on to son Sooraj. Films like Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo (2015), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) and Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) are among some of the ventures he produced.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Shocked and saddened to learn of Rajkumar Barjatya ji’s demise... Raj Babu - as he was affectionately called - was an extremely soft-spoken person... Heartfelt condolences to Sooraj, the Barjatya family and #Rajshri parivaar.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is 'Radiant in Red' in Her latest Instagram Pics from Doha
- Here's Why Kapil Sharma Decided to Quit Drinking
- Hum Aapke Hain Koun Producer Rajkumar Barjatya Passes Away
- Australian With 'Kundigraber' Surname Gets a Friendly Advice from Kerala Man
- Campaign to Remove 'Stupid Rat' From Scorsese's 'The Departed' Has Plagued the Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results