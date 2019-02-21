Hum Aapke Hain Koun Producer Rajkumar Barjatya Passes Away

It is with profound grief that we mourn the loss of Raj Kumar Barjatya, father of Sooraj Barjatya. May his soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DjVejWTDMX — Rajshri (@rajshri) February 21, 2019

Bollywood film producer and father of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, Rajkumar Barjatya, has passed away in Mumbai. The news was tweeted by his production house Rajshri Films’ official handle. He is survived by son Sooraj and wife Sudha.Associated with some of the biggest hits in the history of Hindi films, Rajkumar Barjatya inherited the baton of Rajshri Films from his father Tarachand Barjatya and passed it on to son Sooraj. Films like Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo (2015), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) and Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) are among some of the ventures he produced.Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Shocked and saddened to learn of Rajkumar Barjatya ji’s demise... Raj Babu - as he was affectionately called - was an extremely soft-spoken person... Heartfelt condolences to Sooraj, the Barjatya family and #Rajshri parivaar.”