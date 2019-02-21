LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Hum Aapke Hain Koun Producer Rajkumar Barjatya Passes Away

Veteran film producer Raj Kumar Barjatya, father of Sooraj Barjatya, has passed away in Mumbai.

News18.com

Updated:February 21, 2019, 11:05 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hum Aapke Hain Koun Producer Rajkumar Barjatya Passes Away
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Bollywood film producer and father of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, Rajkumar Barjatya, has passed away in Mumbai. The news was tweeted by his production house Rajshri Films’ official handle. He is survived by son Sooraj and wife Sudha.




Associated with some of the biggest hits in the history of Hindi films, Rajkumar Barjatya inherited the baton of Rajshri Films from his father Tarachand Barjatya and passed it on to son Sooraj. Films like Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo (2015), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) and Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) are among some of the ventures he produced.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Shocked and saddened to learn of Rajkumar Barjatya ji’s demise... Raj Babu - as he was affectionately called - was an extremely soft-spoken person... Heartfelt condolences to Sooraj, the Barjatya family and #Rajshri parivaar.”
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram