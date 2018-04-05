Hum Saath Saath Hain Team Parts Ways After Salman Khan’s Blackbuck Verdict

They came together to shoot – a film. They allegedly then went together to shoot - the blackbuck. But in the end, while Salman gets ready to spend a night in Jodhpur jail, the rest of the ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ team are hopping on to the next flight out of the town.The story dates back to 1998 when Salman Khan was shooting ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in Jodhpur. One fine September evening, Salman left for a joy drive, allegedly with co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam.That is when, as per the public prosecutor Bhawani Singh Bhatti, Salman Khan spotted a herd of blackbucks near Kankani village in Jodhpur. He stopped the Gypsy and shot at the herd. Two blackbucks fell prey to the bullets.Soon, the local Bishnoi community started protesting about what had transpired in the jungle and filed a complaint with the police. And thus began payback time for Bollywood’s reigning superstar.So far, Salman Khan has spent 18 days in Jodhpur Jail. He was arrested by the Forest Department on October 12, 1998, and the court had imprisoned him till October 17.When the trial court had pronounced 5-year imprisonment on April 10, 2006, Khan spent six days in jail. When the Sessions Court confirmed the sentence in Ghoda Farm case, Khan remained in jail from August 26 to 31, 2007.On Thursday, the judge acquitted the rest of the film’s star cast but called Salman a habitual offender as per the Bhatti. Inside the courtroom, Salman was standing with his sister Alvira. On Alvira’s left was Shera, Salman’s man Friday.The judge announced the order for the other actors first. After acquitting Saif, Sonali, Tabu and Neelam, he pronounced Salman guilty. Those inside the court say Alvira, Shera and Salman remained unmoved on hearing the conviction.And by the time court wrapped up, the others had already booked their flight out of Jodhpur, while ‘Bhai’ was getting ready to spend the night in a cell adjacent to another illustrious inmate, Asaram Bapu.