Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty to Deliver Speech During Cannes Film Festival

Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty will participate in a discussion at India Pavilion on May 19.

Updated:May 16, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
The 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival has kicked off in France on May 14. The Cannes 2019 red carpet has witnessed some breathtaking gowns and finely-tailored tuxedos worn by the who’s who of the industry.

The Cannes 2019 red carpet saw Indian TV actress Hina Khan making her debut in style. She picked a Ziad Nakad couture for the maiden entry. Hina Khan is at the French Riviera to promote her movie ‘Lines’ at the Cannes 2019, other Indian celebrities who are expected to appear on the red carpet include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam K Ahuja, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra and Mallika Sherawat.

This year, Priyanka Chopra and Happy Bhaag Jayegi’s Diana Penty will be making their debut at Cannes Film Festival 2019. Before the much-awaited red carpet looks, here’s some good news coming in for Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty's fans who are patiently waiting to see them on Cannes 2019 red carpet.

Both Huma and Diana, who will be representing Grey Goose, a Vodka brand, at Cannes Film Festival will walk the Cannes 2019 Red Carpet on May 19 for the in competition film 'A Hidden Life'.

Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty will also participate in a discussion at India Pavilion on May 19. Titled ‘Women in Global Cinema’, the session will be hosted by Indian filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who has directed movies like Fashion, Traffic Signal, Page 3. The panel will also include Judi Beecher and Saara Lamberg.

Diana Penty is known for her role in movies like Cocktail and Happy Bhaag Jayegi, while Huma Qureshi has been a part of movies likes Gangs of Wasseypur and Badlapur.

The 11-day long Cannes Film Festival will conclude on May 25 and will see the who’s who of world cinema being a part off the film carnival. The Cannes 2019 Film Festival will also premiere much-awaited movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino and Margot Robbie and is directed by Quentin Tarantino.

