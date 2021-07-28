Happy Birthday, Huma Qureshi: How an Ad Film Kick-Started Her Bollywood Career

Actress Huma Qureshi, who rose to fame with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur, turned 35 on July 28. After debuting with the 2012 crime drama, Huma has been showing her acting skills in films like Badlapur, Jolly LLB 2 and Kaala. Born in Delhi on July 28, 1986 to a restaurateur, Huma graduated from Gargi College and later joined theater groups to explore her acting skills. She moved to Mumbai in 2008 to try her luck in movies.

After initial struggles, she was signed by Hindustan Unilever to feature in television commercials. She appeared in several advertisements with Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other celebrities. According to various media reports, Anurag noticed Huma on the sets of a Samsung advertisement with Aamir and promised her to cast in his future film.

Huma was surprised when she actually got a call for Anurag’s Gangs of Wasseypur which was released in two parts. She played the role of a village girl heavily influenced by Bollywood films. Later becoming the wife of a criminal, played by Nawazzudin Siddique, in the film, Huma received positive reviews for her performance.

Gangs of Wasseypur went on to become a cult movie and provided a good platform to Huma who since then has portrayed diverse characters. This reflects in her acting choices. She has also appeared in a few web series as well. While the 2019 Netflix dystopian drama Leila could not make the desired impact, Huma was praised for her part.

Her latest web drama ‘Maharani’ on SonyLiv is inspired by Bihar politics in the 1990s and 2000s when Lalu Prasad Yadav made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi the Chief Minister of the state. Huma played the role based on Rabri Devi’s life.

In terms of upcoming projects, Huma will be next seen with Akshay Kumar in spy thriller Bell Bottom. Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta are also part of the film.

