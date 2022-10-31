Huma Qureshi Breaks Up With Double XL Writer Mudassar Aziz? Here's What We Know

Huma Qureshi is gearing up for her the release of her upcoming film Double XL with Sonakshi Sinha. The actress was dating the writer of the film Mudassar Aziz, however, if recent reports are to be believed, they have rated ways. According to recent reports, their three-year relationship is over. The reports also state that it is not a lovers’ tiff and they are not likely to get back together.

“Of course, they are both bitter about the fact in their heart of hearts that they have ended their love story, but they are mature enough to understand and digest that such things happen in life,” ETimes quoted one of their sources as saying. The publication also reported that Huma and Mudassar have decided to continue producing films together. Double XL marks Qureshi’s maiden production venture under the banner of Elemen3 Entertainment, co-founded by her brother, actor Saqib Saleem, and filmmaker Mudassar Aziz, who is rumoured to be her beau.

Last month, the actress had taken to social media to share an emotional post on how she kick-started her production house and added that she’s rather proud to be backing a project like Double XL. Talking about how the film came to being, she wrote, “What started out as a fun conversation with my closest friends & family — Sonakshi, Zaheer, Saqib and Mudassar, literally in my living room, has now resulted in this film. All the actors were lamenting about the ‘post lockdown weight’ that we had gained and Mudassar spun a story around it, impromptu.”

Double XL is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films and Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Ashwin Varde, Saleem, Qureshi and Aziz under the banners of Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment and Reclining Seats Cinema. Directed by Satramm Ramani, Double XL is slated for a release on October 14.

