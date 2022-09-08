Huma Qureshi Finds the Term 'Catfight' Misogynistic: ‘Men Also Fight, Don’t Call Them Dog Fights'

Huma Qureshi made her spectacular debut with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. The talented actress then went on to feature in films like Dedh Ishqiya, Ek Thi Dayan, and Army of the Dead to name a few. Also her performance in the second season of hit OTT show Maharani was appreciated by many. The actress, who never shied from speaking her mind, has expressed her reservations over the word ‘catfight’, which she deems misogynistic.

In her recent interactions with ETimes, Huma Qureshi went to emphasize that men tend to fight more compared to women and yet there is no term such as ‘dog-fight’ to connote it. She expressed, “They are not rumours, people fight, but I think catfights are such a misogynistic way of putting it. Men also fight, we don’t call them dog fights, do we? People fight, because they don’t get along, and it’s not about their gender, it’s just that sometimes some people don’t get along with others. I think a lot more is made out about women competing with each other. I think men compete far more. Try going to a gym, you will know exactly what I am talking about. No one is interested in working out, they are only checking each other’s bodies.”

After the successful reception of Maharani 2 by the audiences and critics alike, Huma Qureshi is all set to make an appearance in Satram Ramani’s directorial Double XL that will also feature Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in lead roles. Sharing her experience working with Sonakshi Sinha who is also a close friend of Huma, the experienced actor shared, “If I can say this without being cheeky, women are far more secure in our business than men. I think getting two guys to do a film will be very hard, because they will always be comparing their biceps. I think women just have a bad reputation. I enjoy working with other girls.”

Double XL is a film that would depict the journey of two plus-size women Rajshree Trivedi from Meerut and Saira Khanna from New Delhi as they navigate society’s beauty standards in the pits of body shaming.

