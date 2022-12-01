Huma Qureshi Gets Trolled For Her Cut-Out Dress At Monica, O My Darling Success Party

Huma Qureshi has once again proved her mettle as an actress in Netflix’s crime-comedy thriller Monica, O My Darling. Huma, as the mystic lady Monica, received appreciation from viewers and critics for her performance in the film. Recently, the cast and crew members of the Vasan Bala directorial attended the success party of the film held in Mumbai. Huma Qureshi, Rajkumar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Akansha Ranjan were present at the event, along with other celebrities from the fraternity, including Patralekhaa, Sonakshi Sinha, Anurag Kashyap, and Shibani Dandekar.

Huma made a stylish entry on the red carpet in a scarlet-red cut-out dress, impressing the fashion police. However, Huma’s outfit made her a target of trolling as social media users were displeased with her choice of outfit.

Now, a video of Huma Quereshi from Monica, O My Darling’s success bash has surfaced online. The Gangs of Wasseypur actress rocked a red ensemble with a touch of chic. In terms of her hairdo, the actress sported a sleek ponytail, rounding off her uber-chic avatar with a pair of hoops, bright red stilettos, and a glammed-up look. A confident Huma struck several poses for the paparazzi on the red carpet.

Soon after her video surfaced on the Internet, users were quick to lambast her outfit. Some even went to compare her with social media sensation Uorfi Javed, who is known to don out-of-the-box clothes. “Are you taking a class from Uorfi Javed?” remarked one user. “Oversized Uorfi Javed… still Uorfi is better,” said another.

Defending Huma’s choice of attire, a person asked, “Seriously what’s wrong with her dressing?”

Monica, O My Darling premiered on Netflix on November 11. The film’s plot focuses on a revenge murder plotted by three men trying to kill a woman, whom they assume is the culprit of unfortunate instances in their life. Huma was earlier seen in Satram Ramani’s Double XL, alongside Sonakshi Sinha. Currently, the actress is pumped up for the release of her next, titled Tarla, a biopic on renowned chef and food writer Tarla Dalal. She is also a part of Navjot Gulati’s thriller film – Pooja Meri Jaan.

