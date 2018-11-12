English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huma Qureshi is Having a Great Time Shooting for Netflix’s Leila, See Pic
Leila is set in the near future and tells the story of a mother's search for her daughter.
Huma Qureshi is currently filming Deepa Mehta’s upcoming Netflix series Leila.
Loading...
Huma Qureshi can't contain her excitement about being directed by acclaimed filmmaker Deepa Mehta in the upcoming Netflix series, Leila.
Huma on Saturday took to Instagram to share a selfie from the sets of the series, currently being shot in New Delhi. Deepa and Huma are joined by the actor's mother in the frame.
"As you can see ... I'm clearly over-the-moon, working on my first series, with Netflix's Leila directed by none other than Deepa Mehta, Shankar Raman and Pawan Kumar! @netflix_in #DeepaMehta@shanksthekid @pawankumarfilms As you can see so excited to be directed by the legend #DeepaMehta ... and mommie dearest dropped in on set to give us her duas and pyaar ❤ #Leila #postpackup#selfie,” she captioned it.
Leila is a part of a slate of 17 original made-in-Asia shows announced by Netflix at a conference in Singapore.
The streaming giant used the second night of its See What's Next: Asia event to unveil eight new original films for its India market. In Leila, Huma will be joined by Siddharth Suryanarayan.
Adapted from an eponymous novel by writer and executive producer Urmi Juvekar, the series is set in the near future and tells the story of a mother's search for her daughter, from whom she was separated 16 years ago, read a statement.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Huma on Saturday took to Instagram to share a selfie from the sets of the series, currently being shot in New Delhi. Deepa and Huma are joined by the actor's mother in the frame.
"As you can see ... I'm clearly over-the-moon, working on my first series, with Netflix's Leila directed by none other than Deepa Mehta, Shankar Raman and Pawan Kumar! @netflix_in #DeepaMehta@shanksthekid @pawankumarfilms As you can see so excited to be directed by the legend #DeepaMehta ... and mommie dearest dropped in on set to give us her duas and pyaar ❤ #Leila #postpackup#selfie,” she captioned it.
View this post on Instagram
As you can see ... I'm clearly over-the-moon, working on my first series, with Netflix's 'Leila' directed by none other than Deepa Mehta, Shankar Raman and Pawan Kumar! @netflix_in #DeepaMehta @shanksthekid @pawankumarfilms As you can see so excited to be directed by the legend #DeepaMehta ... and mommie dearest dropped in on set to give us her duas and pyaar ❤ #Leila #postpackup #selfie
Leila is a part of a slate of 17 original made-in-Asia shows announced by Netflix at a conference in Singapore.
The streaming giant used the second night of its See What's Next: Asia event to unveil eight new original films for its India market. In Leila, Huma will be joined by Siddharth Suryanarayan.
Adapted from an eponymous novel by writer and executive producer Urmi Juvekar, the series is set in the near future and tells the story of a mother's search for her daughter, from whom she was separated 16 years ago, read a statement.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Franck Ribery Slaps TV Pundit After Bayern Munich Lose to Borussia Dortmund - Report
- Koffee with Karan 6: Saif Ali Khan Reveals Bedroom Stories, Sara her Man Crush
- Pep Guardiola Confronts Raheem Sterling Over Derby Showboating
- Thugs Of Hindostan Struggles at Box Office, Collects Rs 117.50 Crore in 4 Days
- Paris Call: Will Big Tech Companies And French President Macron be Able to Clean up The Internet?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...