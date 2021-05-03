Huma Qureshi Lauds Brother Saqib Saleem for Helping Covid-19 Positive Pregnant Woman Get Bed in Bengaluru

Actress Huma Qureshi took to social media for lauding the efforts of her brother, actor Saqib Saleem who helped a pregnant woman get a hospital bed. In her post, she has mentioned that the lady who tested positive for COVID-19 was turned down by as many as 9 hospitals before eventually finding a bed at Rainbow Hospital in Bengaluru. The actress added that the woman has given birth to a baby boy who is currently in intensive care unit (ICU) but is recovering well. Huma has also written about the 72 hours oxygen crisis that took place in between.

In conclusion to her post, she has also appreciated the efforts of other people who were involved in helping the pregnant woman find a hospital bed.

The second wave of the novel coronavirus has hit India terribly. People across the country are running around for hospital beds, medicines and oxygen cylinders. During these times, many celebrities from entertainment and sports industry have stepped forward to help people at large.

One of these is actor Sonu Sood, who has been tirelessly working towards providing medicines and oxygen cylinders to those in need. He has also been putting in efforts to help people find a bed in their city. During the first wave of COVID-19, Sonu had helped many migrants and students reach their homes through various modes of transportation.

Recently, Indian cricketers Krunal and Hardik Pandya also announced on social media that they will be donating 200 oxygen concentrators to medical facilities in India.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also informed that he has made a contribution to a group of people who have started Mission Oxygen.

Actress Alia Bhatt has been regularly sharing COVID-19 helpline numbers of different states, hospitals and organisations that are working towards fighting the novel coronavirus. In one of her posts, the actress mentioned that she has been doing this in collaboration with journalist Faye D Souza.

Actor John Abraham too has given his social media accounts to NGOs that are working towards helping people impacted by COVID-19.

