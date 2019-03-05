LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Huma Qureshi Meets Sylvester Stallone, Shares Selfies

Huma Qureshi is currently busy with Leila, Deepa Mehta’s original series for Netflix.

News18.com

Updated:March 5, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
Huma Qureshi Meets Sylvester Stallone, Shares Selfies
Huma Qureshi with Sylvester Stallone. (Image: Instagram/Huma Qureshi)
Actor Huma Qureshi took to Instagram on Monday to share selfies with Hollywood veteran actor Sylvester Stallone.

Sharing images in which she is wearing a brown overcoat and he a black t-shirt and sunglasses, she wrote, “Look who I ran into during lunch hour #SylvesterStallone .. Even when no one backed him, he backed himself. He waited and fought and never stopped following his dream. Rocky Balboa for life ❤️ #legend#eyeofthetiger #dream #fight #live #fighter@officialslystallone.”



In her caption, Qureshi is referring to Stallone’s highly-documented rise to stardom through his iconic Rocky films, the first of which he himself wrote and got made after pulling in all that he had. Stallone was last seen reprising the legendary role in the recent Creed II.

Meanwhile, Qureshi is currently busy filming Leila, Deepa Mehta’s original series for Netflix. Talking about how she sees herself in the mad jungle that is Bollywood, Qureshi earlier told Hindustan Times, “I can’t compete with really big stars. I’m not a big star; I’m just an actor who came from Delhi to pursue her passion. I’ve never been in any competition and just trying to do my work in the best of my ability.” 

“I want my work to reach out to as many people, in that sense my journey has just begun. Also, I don’t understand A leagues or B leagues of actors that are often spoken about, yeh hota kya hain, bus achha kam karo,” she added.

