English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huma Qureshi Meets Sylvester Stallone, Shares Selfies
Huma Qureshi is currently busy with Leila, Deepa Mehta’s original series for Netflix.
Huma Qureshi with Sylvester Stallone. (Image: Instagram/Huma Qureshi)
Loading...
Actor Huma Qureshi took to Instagram on Monday to share selfies with Hollywood veteran actor Sylvester Stallone.
Sharing images in which she is wearing a brown overcoat and he a black t-shirt and sunglasses, she wrote, “Look who I ran into during lunch hour #SylvesterStallone .. Even when no one backed him, he backed himself. He waited and fought and never stopped following his dream. Rocky Balboa for life ❤️ #legend#eyeofthetiger #dream #fight #live #fighter@officialslystallone.”
In her caption, Qureshi is referring to Stallone’s highly-documented rise to stardom through his iconic Rocky films, the first of which he himself wrote and got made after pulling in all that he had. Stallone was last seen reprising the legendary role in the recent Creed II.
Meanwhile, Qureshi is currently busy filming Leila, Deepa Mehta’s original series for Netflix. Talking about how she sees herself in the mad jungle that is Bollywood, Qureshi earlier told Hindustan Times, “I can’t compete with really big stars. I’m not a big star; I’m just an actor who came from Delhi to pursue her passion. I’ve never been in any competition and just trying to do my work in the best of my ability.”
“I want my work to reach out to as many people, in that sense my journey has just begun. Also, I don’t understand A leagues or B leagues of actors that are often spoken about, yeh hota kya hain, bus achha kam karo,” she added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Sharing images in which she is wearing a brown overcoat and he a black t-shirt and sunglasses, she wrote, “Look who I ran into during lunch hour #SylvesterStallone .. Even when no one backed him, he backed himself. He waited and fought and never stopped following his dream. Rocky Balboa for life ❤️ #legend#eyeofthetiger #dream #fight #live #fighter@officialslystallone.”
In her caption, Qureshi is referring to Stallone’s highly-documented rise to stardom through his iconic Rocky films, the first of which he himself wrote and got made after pulling in all that he had. Stallone was last seen reprising the legendary role in the recent Creed II.
Meanwhile, Qureshi is currently busy filming Leila, Deepa Mehta’s original series for Netflix. Talking about how she sees herself in the mad jungle that is Bollywood, Qureshi earlier told Hindustan Times, “I can’t compete with really big stars. I’m not a big star; I’m just an actor who came from Delhi to pursue her passion. I’ve never been in any competition and just trying to do my work in the best of my ability.”
“I want my work to reach out to as many people, in that sense my journey has just begun. Also, I don’t understand A leagues or B leagues of actors that are often spoken about, yeh hota kya hain, bus achha kam karo,” she added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BJP Website Goes Down After Being Reportedly Hacked With Bohemian Rhapsody Memes
- Kangana Ranaut on Kareena Kapoor: If You’ve to Be an Actor, Wife or Mother, It Should Be Like Her
- Pakistanis Are Trolling their Politician For Calling Hindus 'Cow Urine Drinking People'
- BHEL Setting Up Solar-Based EV Charger Network on Delhi-Chandigarh Highway
- OnePlus 7 With Pop-Up Camera, Triple Rear Camera Leaked Online: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results