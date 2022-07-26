Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur Collaborate for Pooja Meri Jaan, Actors Call It 'An Important Film'

The makers of Badlapur (2015), Stree (2018) and Mimi (2021), Maddock Films headlined by producer Dinesh Vijan, are all set to bring a power-packed story to the silver screen. Titled Pooja Meri Jaan, it marks actors Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur’s first collaboration together. Earlier today, the makers revealed that the unit has already wrapped up the shoot of the film with an interesting announcement video, which has piqued the curiosity of the audience.

In the video filled with thrilling intrigue, we see a “not so innocent” proposal dedicated to the titular character, Pooja, where an admirer gives her the choice to either say yes, or see him become history. The mail reads, “Dear Pooja, agar tum haan bol do toh humara pyaar itihaas ban jayega aur agar tumne naa bola toh main itihaas ban jaunga!” What Pooja does next forms the rest of the story.

Check out the announcement video here:

Taking to social media, Thakur shared the video and wrote, “ANNOUNCEMENT ALERT It’s a wrap on #PoojaMeriJaan! A film that is very important and extremely close to my heart, I hope you guys love it as much as we loved making it.”

Qureshi, who will celebrate her birthday on July 28, wrote that this announcement made her birthday week even more special. She posted, “Andddd Birthday week just got better 😉 #PoojaMeriJaan! It’s a film wrap !!! Been shooting for this one all this while … and been super excited!! This one is a veryyyy important film & I am extremely proud to be associated with it. Can’t wait for you to see it!”

The film also features Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz, who will be essaying key roles. Pooja Meri Jaan has been directed by Navjot Gulati, co-directed by Vipasha Arvind and written by Kanishka and Navjot Gulati.​

With female-led films ruling the roost, it will be interesting to see what the duo of Qureshi and Thakur brings to the table. Apart from Pooja Meri Jaan, Qureshi has yet another women-oriented film titled Double XL in her kitty, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha. Her upcoming line-up also includes Monica O My Darling and Tarla Dalal. Thakur, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of her debut Telugu film, Sita Ramam, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna. She will also be seen playing the central role in films like Pippa, Gumraah and Aankh Micholi.

