Huma Qureshi Opens up on Her Limited Screen Time in Hollywood Film 'Army of The Dead'

There was a lot of talk about Huma Qureshi’s role in Army of The Dead. Not only was the excitement around Huma featuring in a Zack Snyder film, she was also presented in almost every trailer that was released in the lead up to the film’s premiere on Netflix. This led Indian fans to speculate that she had a somewhat major part to play in the zombie flick.

However, after watching the film, watchers are a bit disappointed. Some said that Huma’s role was unimportant in the film and could have been played by anyone. They also accused the makers of putting her in it for the sake of making it more appealing to the Indians. Her character Geeta is reduced to a damsel in distress who is rescued by Dave Bautista’s character Scott Ward.

Now, Huma has reacted to talks around her limited screen time in Army of The Dead. She said, “I want to say thank you. I love Indian fans. Hindustan ki janta mind-blowing hai (The Indian fans are mind-blowing). I did my first film in 2012, Gangs of Wasseypur, in which I was in an ensemble of actors. My role must have been hardly 15 minutes. Now that I’m in a way making my Hollywood debut, in a Zack Snyder film, it’s a big ensemble film. It’s a very acclaimed director. I have never in my career gone for length of the character. It’s always about what my character is doing in the film."

Huma said that her character in Army of the Dead, Geeta, is ‘integral’ to the film. “She’s almost a pivot-point in the film. I would rather do something interesting than do something that isn’t really impacting the story. I hope I’ve not let you down there."

