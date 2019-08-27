Huma Qureshi, Rana Daggubati Bond Over Desi Indian Meal in California

No matter how many foreign trips you take, you can never take that Indian vibe out of you, and this stands true for Huma Qureshi and Rana Daggubati, who were spotted gorging on some Indian meal in the foreign land. Sharing a series of pictures from Huma and Daggubati’s outing in California on Friday, Instagram user Swati Shetty wrote, “Friday evening madness with these two madcaps ... I’m beginning to become an expert at 1 hour speed cooking with whatever ingredients available at home. Last night was yellow dal, jeera aloo, spicy chicken, basmati rice and raita. Basic but fulfilling to eat #homemade food end of a long week, and with friends from back home.”

In the pictures, the Gangs of Wasseypur actress and the Bahubali actor can be seen all smiles as they savour on Indian style cooked food at a friend’s house on Friday. The actors seem to be spending some quality time in the country.

Meanwhile, Huma is having a great time with her pals in the US. She posted pictures from her visit. In the latest post, she shared a snap with film director Gurinder Chadha from Los Angeles. In another picture, she can be seen smiling with Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough post watching a movie. Later, the actress revealed, she watched ‘Blinded By The Light.’

On the work front, Huma was last seen in Netflix India original series, Leila. Her next project, Army Of The Dead is set for 2020 release.

