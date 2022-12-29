Huma Qureshi Recalls Being Traumatized Post Shooting the Rape Scene in Badlapur, 'I Just Felt Rage'

Huma Qureshi, Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Badlapur was one of the finest films that had come out in 2015. While the two leading actors had garnered praise for their performances, Huma Qureshi was equally applauded for her role as a sex-worker. Now, in a fresh revelation about the film, Huma Qureshi has shared that there was one particular scene that had the actress shaking with trauma.

During a roundtable discussion conducted by the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, Huma Qureshi recalled, “I play a sex worker. That’s why I did the film because, for me, it was such a beautiful thing to explore how can we make people feel bad for a sex worker who we judge so freely and who can also be raped and that she is also a woman at the end of the day. I love that thing in that character but while doing the scene, I was a wreck."

She further remembered feeling that rage inside her after she had gone home. Huma shared, “They were all amazing. But, it’s a lot. I remember going back to my room and I was fully clothed the whole time and it was all simulated but I went back home and my hands were shaking. You are not feeling it for other person but you are there. I felt rage because you want to hit the person back and you can’t. I just felt rage. I had to really calm myself down."

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Badlapur was a neo-noir action thriller film that was adapted from an Italian Novel Death’s Dark Abyss which was penned by the author Massimo Carlotto. Besides Huma Qureshi, Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film had also featured Yami Gautam, Vinay Pathak, Divya Dutta and Radhika Apte. After it’s release, the film had minted approximately Rs 81.3 crores thus making it a commercial hit.

