GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem to Walk The Ramp for Anvita Sharma's Brand at LFW

Huma will be walking the ramp with Saqib for Anvita Sharma's brand Two Point Two -- a collection that showcases her designs for both men and women. The show will be held on Friday here.

IANS

Updated:August 23, 2018, 8:42 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem to Walk The Ramp for Anvita Sharma's Brand at LFW
Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem arrive at the birthday party of Salman Khan in Panvel. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Mumbai: Actress Huma Qureshi will be walking the ramp with her brother and actor Saqib Saleem for the first time at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018.

Huma will be walking the ramp with Saqib for Anvita Sharma's brand Two Point Two -- a collection that showcases her designs for both men and women. The show will be held on Friday here.

"I love Anvita's work. She is truly a unique voice emerging in fashion. I am really looking forward to the show as the brand's silhouettes, colours and details apply to both genders," Huma said in a statement to IANS.

To this, Saqib added: "It's always wonderful to work with Huma. This is our first ramp walk together, so really looking forward to it. I have known Anvita for 10-11 years now since college and in fact she is a close friend. Huma and I are really excited to walk for Two Point Two as the brand is all about individuality.The collection this year is really interesting."

On the film front, Huma has shared screen space with her brother Saqib in 2017 film "Dobaara" -- a Hindi film remake of the Hollywood film "Oculus".

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...