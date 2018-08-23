English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem to Walk The Ramp for Anvita Sharma's Brand at LFW
Huma will be walking the ramp with Saqib for Anvita Sharma's brand Two Point Two -- a collection that showcases her designs for both men and women. The show will be held on Friday here.
Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem arrive at the birthday party of Salman Khan in Panvel. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Mumbai: Actress Huma Qureshi will be walking the ramp with her brother and actor Saqib Saleem for the first time at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018.
Huma will be walking the ramp with Saqib for Anvita Sharma's brand Two Point Two -- a collection that showcases her designs for both men and women. The show will be held on Friday here.
"I love Anvita's work. She is truly a unique voice emerging in fashion. I am really looking forward to the show as the brand's silhouettes, colours and details apply to both genders," Huma said in a statement to IANS.
To this, Saqib added: "It's always wonderful to work with Huma. This is our first ramp walk together, so really looking forward to it. I have known Anvita for 10-11 years now since college and in fact she is a close friend. Huma and I are really excited to walk for Two Point Two as the brand is all about individuality.The collection this year is really interesting."
On the film front, Huma has shared screen space with her brother Saqib in 2017 film "Dobaara" -- a Hindi film remake of the Hollywood film "Oculus".
Also Watch
Huma will be walking the ramp with Saqib for Anvita Sharma's brand Two Point Two -- a collection that showcases her designs for both men and women. The show will be held on Friday here.
"I love Anvita's work. She is truly a unique voice emerging in fashion. I am really looking forward to the show as the brand's silhouettes, colours and details apply to both genders," Huma said in a statement to IANS.
To this, Saqib added: "It's always wonderful to work with Huma. This is our first ramp walk together, so really looking forward to it. I have known Anvita for 10-11 years now since college and in fact she is a close friend. Huma and I are really excited to walk for Two Point Two as the brand is all about individuality.The collection this year is really interesting."
On the film front, Huma has shared screen space with her brother Saqib in 2017 film "Dobaara" -- a Hindi film remake of the Hollywood film "Oculus".
Also Watch
-
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Geeky Comedy The Big Bang Theory Logs Off in 2019 With Season 12
- This Raksha Bandhan, Gujarat Shop is Selling Actual Gold Sweets for Rs 9000
- Surviving the Past: How the Descendants of Royal Bloodlines are Celebrating Eid-al-Adha
- Nokia 6.1 Plus First Impressions Review: A Super Strong Challenge to Xiaomi's Mi A2
- A Lawsuit Against Google For Sneaky Location Tracking Impacts All of us
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...