Huma Qureshi Shares Pic from 'Army Of the Dead' Shooting

Huma Qureshi is missing being on the sets of her upcoming Zombie action film Army of the Dead. The actress took to her social media handle today to share a behind-the-scenes still from the Zack Snyder directorial where she can be seen relaxing with her co-star Ella Purnell in a completely destructed room. In the picture, Huma can be seen donning an all-black ensemble - a black shirt, black denim, and a pair of brown shoes.

Sharing the picture, the actress mentioned it was taken when she was "waiting to check in at the Zombie Hotel surrounded by zombie entrails". Huma also added that the film has already been released in selected theatres in the US, however, in India, the film will be available on Netflix from May 21 onwards.

Talking about the film, Snyder’s much-awaited zombie-action is led by superstar Dave Bautista. The film has a huge ensemble cast including Tig Notaro, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, among others. This is the first major Hollywood motion picture for Huma. She will be seen playing a vital part in the film.

Huma, a couple of days ago, also shared a clip of the director and writer Snyder’s conversation with Hindustan Times. In the clip, the director can be seen praising the actress and calling heramazing. He can be heard saying that when the casting director suggested her name he saw some of her material, however, he wasn’t sure if she’ll be a part of the film or not. The director revealed that when she said yes, he was so happy. Huma is the only Indian actress in the film. Sharing the clip, Huma thanked the director for letting her be a part of this film and expressed her wishes to promote the film with him and other team members.

Huma has been a part of several hit Bollywood films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur, Jolly LLB 2, and Dedh Ishqiya.

