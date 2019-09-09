Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Huma Qureshi Spills the Beans on Her Love Life, Confirms Dating Pati, Patni Aur Woh Director Mudassar Aziz

Huma Qureshi had a special birthday wish for her romantic partner, filmmaker Mudassar Aziz.

News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2019, 8:01 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Huma Qureshi Spills the Beans on Her Love Life, Confirms Dating Pati, Patni Aur Woh Director Mudassar Aziz
Image of Huma Qureshi, Mudassar Aziz, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Huma Qureshi has spilled the beans on her love life. In an Instagram note that she dedicated to her lover Mudassar Aziz, who is directing Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Huma sent love to the filmmaker from across seven seas, as she is busy shooting for an international project with filmmaker Zack Snyder titled Army of The Dead.

In a social media post, Huma declared her love for Mudassar as she went on to describe various moods of the filmmaker with a series of images. Alongside the pics, Huma wrote, "The Many Moods of Mudassar... It sure has been a hell of a ride ... I’m so proud of everything you do and the man you are ! I pray from the bottom of my heart that all your dreams come true ... Happy Birthday baba @mudassar_as_is Sending love from saat samundar paar.... Stay smiling always ... Onwards #love #happybirthday #joy #virgobaby #Septemberchild Love you more than you know ... (sic)."

Check out Huma's post for Mudassar here:

Earlier on July 28, which marks Huma's birhday, Mudassar had posted a picture of the duo and wished his partner on the special occasion. Captioning a selfie of the two together, Mudassar had written, "All things GORGEOUS down to the soul is what you are @iamhumaq !!! A birthday wish is NOTHING close to what will sum up how joyous, fulfilling & inspired you make every moment for me!Heart full of duas and all the love in the world for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Have a smashhhhhhinh #American birthday!(sic)."

Check out some pics of the duo here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram