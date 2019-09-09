Huma Qureshi has spilled the beans on her love life. In an Instagram note that she dedicated to her lover Mudassar Aziz, who is directing Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Huma sent love to the filmmaker from across seven seas, as she is busy shooting for an international project with filmmaker Zack Snyder titled Army of The Dead.

In a social media post, Huma declared her love for Mudassar as she went on to describe various moods of the filmmaker with a series of images. Alongside the pics, Huma wrote, "The Many Moods of Mudassar... It sure has been a hell of a ride ... I’m so proud of everything you do and the man you are ! I pray from the bottom of my heart that all your dreams come true ... Happy Birthday baba @mudassar_as_is Sending love from saat samundar paar.... Stay smiling always ... Onwards #love #happybirthday #joy #virgobaby #Septemberchild Love you more than you know ... (sic)."

Earlier on July 28, which marks Huma's birhday, Mudassar had posted a picture of the duo and wished his partner on the special occasion. Captioning a selfie of the two together, Mudassar had written, "All things GORGEOUS down to the soul is what you are @iamhumaq !!! A birthday wish is NOTHING close to what will sum up how joyous, fulfilling & inspired you make every moment for me!Heart full of duas and all the love in the world for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Have a smashhhhhhinh #American birthday!(sic)."

