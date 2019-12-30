Huma Qureshi Taught Dave Bautista Bollywood Moves on Chammak Challo
Huma Qureshi taught WWE star and Hollywood actor Dave Bautista dance moves on superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's popular song 'Chammak challo'.
Dave Bautista, Huma Qureshi (R)
Actress Huma Qureshi has promised her "Army Of The Dead" co-star Dave Bautista to get him to India to do a film, and taught him some Bollywood moves on superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's popular song "Chammak challo".
"My brother used to try these deadly wrestling moves called chokeslams and Batista bombs on me. I did this film for Netflix called 'Army of The Dead' and my co-star is a gentleman called Dave Bautista," Huma said.
"When Saqib got to know, he wanted me to ask Bautista about his finishing move -- the Batista Bomb and I did. Dave also mentioned that he loves Indian films and he wants to do a Hindi film. I promised him we will get him to India to do a film. I have even showed him some dancing videos and made him practice some Bollywood moves on 'Chammak challo'," added the actress on Netflix's chat show "The Brand New Show".
Scripted by Shay Hatten and Zack, "Army of the Dead" is set amid a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, during which a man assembles a group of mercenaries to take the ultimate gamble: venturing into the quarantined zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. Zack Snyder has directed the zombie heist film.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Congratulates Amitabh Bachchan Over Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Calls Him G.O.A.T
- Aayush Sharma Shares First Pictures of Baby Girl Ayat with Arpita Khan, See Here
- WATCH: Umpire Changes Decision During an LBW Appeal, Ends up Scratching His Nose Instead
- Cristiano Ronaldo Sports £630k Worth of Accessories in One Hand, Including Most Expensive Watch Ever Made by Rolex
- Sania Mirza Posts Adorable Photo of Son Izhaan Mirza-Malik, Caption Will Melt Your Heart