Huma Qureshi Teaches 'Scary Moves' to Zombie King From Army of the Dead

Taking to Instagram, Huma Qureshi shared a couple of funny photos with co-star Richard Cetrone who is dressed in character as the Zombie King.

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, on Saturday, posted a couple of funny pictures from the set of her international release Army Of The Dead. Huma plays Geeta, a single mother in the new Zack Snyder directorial, which has dropped digitally.

Taking to Instagram, Huma shared a couple of funny photos with co-star Richard Cetrone who is dressed in character as the Zombie King. In one of the pictures, Huma makes a mock gesture as if teaching the Zombie King how to scare people.

“Me and the super talented @stunt_batman aka Zombie King seen in happier times … Slide to see me teaching him some scary moves. Chalo darra kar dikao sabko !!! Shabaash !! #shoot #tbs #armyofthedead #aotd #zombie #zombies #shootshenanigans #zacksnyder #scary," Huma wrote as caption.

Huma’s upcoming roster includes the Akshay Kumar-starrer spy thriller Bell Bottom. She will also be seen in the political drama web series Maharani, which is slated to release on May 28 on an OTT platform. The series directed by Karan Sharma, also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq.

first published:May 23, 2021, 11:25 IST