English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Huma Qureshi to Debut as Judge on India's Best Dramebaaz
Actress Huma Qureshi is set to make her small screen debut.
Actress Huma Qureshi is set to make her small screen debut.
Actress Huma Qureshi is set to make her small screen debut as a judge on reality television show India's Best Dramebaaz.
"Television is such an exciting platform. I am very excited to be making my TV debut with such a cute show, which has India's cutest and most 'dramebaaz' (dramatic) kids," Huma said in a statement to IANS.
"I am hoping to watch them, laugh a lot and basically have fun," added the actress, known for films like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Dedh Ishqiya and Kaala.
Hosted by Shantanu Maheshwari and Vighnesh Pande, the show is also judged by Vivek Oberoi and Omung Kumar.
Also Watch
"Television is such an exciting platform. I am very excited to be making my TV debut with such a cute show, which has India's cutest and most 'dramebaaz' (dramatic) kids," Huma said in a statement to IANS.
"I am hoping to watch them, laugh a lot and basically have fun," added the actress, known for films like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Dedh Ishqiya and Kaala.
Hosted by Shantanu Maheshwari and Vighnesh Pande, the show is also judged by Vivek Oberoi and Omung Kumar.
Also Watch
-
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- LeBron James to Join NBA Los Angeles Lakers in Four-year, $154 Million Deal
- Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting & Claire Taylor Inducted Into ICC Cricket Hall of Fame
- Liam Payne and Cheryl Call It Quits After Two-and-a-half-years Together, Read Their Statement
- Memon: India Must Place a Premium on Playing XI Slots
- Inside Shweta Tripathi-Chaitnya Sharma's Quirky and Colorful Monsoon Wedding