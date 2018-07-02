GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Huma Qureshi to Debut as Judge on India's Best Dramebaaz

IANS

Updated:July 2, 2018, 9:15 AM IST
Huma Qureshi to Debut as Judge on India's Best Dramebaaz
Actress Huma Qureshi is set to make her small screen debut as a judge on reality television show India's Best Dramebaaz.

"Television is such an exciting platform. I am very excited to be making my TV debut with such a cute show, which has India's cutest and most 'dramebaaz' (dramatic) kids," Huma said in a statement to IANS.

"I am hoping to watch them, laugh a lot and basically have fun," added the actress, known for films like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Dedh Ishqiya and Kaala.

Hosted by Shantanu Maheshwari and Vighnesh Pande, the show is also judged by Vivek Oberoi and Omung Kumar.

