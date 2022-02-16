Huma Qureshi To Perform High Octane Action Sequences In Valimai

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Valimai co-starring Tamil Superstar Ajith Kumar. In the upcoming action thriller, the Jolly LLB 2 actress who has played love interests in most of her films, will be seen doing some high-octane action in Valimai.

Talking about her likeliness for action-films, the Dedh Ishqiya actress said, “I love watching action films so when I was offered this role I decided to take it up instantly. Can’t wait for my fans to see me in a new avatar.”

Huma Qureshi will be sharing the screen space with South star Ajith for the first time. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News 18, the Bellbottom actress talked about her experience of sharing screen space with Ajith. “I had great fun working with the entire team. I am huge fan of Ajith sir, so I was looking forward working with him on the film. He is such a simple human being! He doesn’t take stardom seriously, is disciplined and kind-hearted. He made me so comfortable around him. It was a great learning experience that will reflect in my work long after the movie is out. It was a treat to work with Ajith sir,” said Huma.

Valimai marks Huma’s second Tamil film, she had earlier worked with Rajnikanth in Kaala. For the uninitiated, the Tamil version of Valimai’s trailer was released on December 30 last year. It received a positive response from critics and audiences alike. Ajith is playing a cop in the H. Vinoth directorial. The plot of the film chronciles Arjun’s (essayed by Ajith) journey from being a police officer to becoming a convict. He takes revenge on the man who did him wrong.

An action thriller, Valimai has been written and directed by H. Vinoth. While Huma Qureshi will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in the film, Tollywood actor Karthikeya Gummakonda will be portraying the role of the antagonist. Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music composer.

