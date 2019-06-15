Huma Qureshi Turns Air Hostess and Invites Everyone to Leila's Dystopian World

Deepa Mehta's Leila has premiered on Netflix and is getting positive response from a segment of the audience that enjoys dystopian setting, that is a time in the future that is marked by undesirable situations and frightening experiences. In order to promote the already on-air series, Netflix India released a promotional video in collaboration with Huma Qureshi, who can be seen informing people about what dystopia exactly is by drawing out examples from Netflix's other shows and films.

Dressed in a pink-suit outfit and hair done like that of a flight attendant, Huma guides the viewers into the fictional and futuristic world of dystopia. She says, "Together we will take a small trip into the dystopian world. Dystopia is an imaginary world set in the future. This world is technically advanced, but it can also be a living hell. There is no escape from injustice here."

The video is made my putting together frames from Hunger Games films, 3%, Leila and Black Mirror and presents us with the visual aesthetics, tone and tenor of a dystopia-inspired story.

The post is captioned as, "Namaskaar, deviyon aur sajjano. Air Dystopia mein aapka swaagat hai." See full video here:

In Leila, Huma plays the role of Shalini, who is in search of her daughter named Leila. Shalini is forced to be part of a cult named Aryavarta that divides communities on the basis of religion, class and economic value they bring to the table. Leila is based on journalist-turned-author Prayaag Akbar's 2017 novel of the same name.

