1-min read

Huma Qureshi: Very Few Good Roles are Written for Actresses in India

Huma Qureshi made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
Huma Qureshi: Very Few Good Roles are Written for Actresses in India
Image: Yogen Shah
Currently busy with Deepa Mehta’s Leila, a Netflix original, Huma Qureshi says she’d rather be choosy about the roles she does than stand next to a big hero in every other film.

“Humare desh mein wasie hi ladkiyon ke liye bahut kam acche roles likhe jate hain. Most of the times they’re supposed to look next to the hero. I think there are actresses, who are big stars and their entire life is about doing that. They aren’t keen on trying something out-of-the-box and these are the stars who are celebrated. I’m not judging them... I can also do [those roles], but can’t do that just,” she told Hindustan Times.

“It’s harder to swim against the tide, might even be foolish. But I think I’d like to strike a balance of both. I want to be known, loved and remembered for the roles that I’ve done and recognised as someone who tried something different,” she added.

Aware of her position in Bollywood, Qureshi said, “I can’t compete with really big stars. I’m not a big star; I’m just an actor who came from Delhi to pursue her passion. I’ve never been in any competition and just trying to do my work in the best of my ability.

“I want my work to reach out to as many people, in that sense my journey has just begun. Also, I don’t understand A leagues or B leagues of actors that are often spoken about, yeh hota kya hain, bus achha kam karo.”

