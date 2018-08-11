GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Huma Qureshi Walked Out of India’s Best Dramebaaz, Leaving Host Shantanu Maheshwari Stunned

Huma made a place for herself in Bollywood with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. She was last seen in Rajinikanth’s film Kaala.​

News18.com

Updated:August 11, 2018, 11:58 AM IST
Representative Image: Reuters
Host-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari was surprised when Huma Qureshi walked out of the set of the show India's Best Dramebaaz after he expressed his fondness for the actress.

While shooting for an episode on Monday, Shantanu spoke about Huma and her film Ek Thi Daayan. "I have watched Ek Thi Daayan 50 times only because of you. You looked very pretty and an absolute 'Daayan' in the movie," he said.

After this, Huma walked out of the set, making Shantanu anxious. Only to come back and reveal that she was playing a prank on him. "I was extremely shocked and didn't understand what happened. I thought I cracked a joke. But later when Huma left the set, I thought that it didn't go down well with her," Shantanu said in a statement.

"It was only much later when Omung (Kumar) Sir got Huma back on the set and they revealed to me that it was a prank played on me by all the three judges - Vivek Oberoi Sir, Huma and Omung Sir," he added.

Huma made a place for herself in Bollywood with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. She played Mohsina in the film. She was last seen in Rajinikanth’s film Kaala.​

