English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Huma Qureshi Walked Out of India’s Best Dramebaaz, Leaving Host Shantanu Maheshwari Stunned
Huma made a place for herself in Bollywood with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. She was last seen in Rajinikanth’s film Kaala.
Representative Image: Reuters
Loading...
Host-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari was surprised when Huma Qureshi walked out of the set of the show India's Best Dramebaaz after he expressed his fondness for the actress.
While shooting for an episode on Monday, Shantanu spoke about Huma and her film Ek Thi Daayan. "I have watched Ek Thi Daayan 50 times only because of you. You looked very pretty and an absolute 'Daayan' in the movie," he said.
After this, Huma walked out of the set, making Shantanu anxious. Only to come back and reveal that she was playing a prank on him. "I was extremely shocked and didn't understand what happened. I thought I cracked a joke. But later when Huma left the set, I thought that it didn't go down well with her," Shantanu said in a statement.
"It was only much later when Omung (Kumar) Sir got Huma back on the set and they revealed to me that it was a prank played on me by all the three judges - Vivek Oberoi Sir, Huma and Omung Sir," he added.
Huma made a place for herself in Bollywood with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. She played Mohsina in the film. She was last seen in Rajinikanth’s film Kaala.
Also Watch
While shooting for an episode on Monday, Shantanu spoke about Huma and her film Ek Thi Daayan. "I have watched Ek Thi Daayan 50 times only because of you. You looked very pretty and an absolute 'Daayan' in the movie," he said.
After this, Huma walked out of the set, making Shantanu anxious. Only to come back and reveal that she was playing a prank on him. "I was extremely shocked and didn't understand what happened. I thought I cracked a joke. But later when Huma left the set, I thought that it didn't go down well with her," Shantanu said in a statement.
"It was only much later when Omung (Kumar) Sir got Huma back on the set and they revealed to me that it was a prank played on me by all the three judges - Vivek Oberoi Sir, Huma and Omung Sir," he added.
Huma made a place for herself in Bollywood with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. She played Mohsina in the film. She was last seen in Rajinikanth’s film Kaala.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Barcelona Confirm Lionel Messi as New Club Captain
- Vishwaroopam 2 Movie Review: Kamal Haasan Fails the Mission As Well His Fans
- Cows Prevent Real Life Grand Theft Auto, Helps Police Catch Car Thief [Video]
- Indian-American Comedian Hasan Minhaj to Host New Netflix Talk Show In Historic First
- Akshay Kumar Film Gold Has Own Twitter Emoji Now, Inspired by India's First Olympic Feat
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...