Huma Qureshi Wraps Up Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead, Calls It Her 'Special One'
Huma Qureshi, who was last seen in the dystopian drama Leila, had signed the Army of the Dead film with Zack Snyder in May this year. The film will be released on Netflix.
Actress Huma Qureshi has completed her work on American filmmaker Zack Snyder's Netflix original film, Army Of The Dead.
Huma took to Instagram on Saturday to share an update about the international project. "That's a wrap! #AOTD Been here in the United States since July working on this special one. Can't wait for you all to see this! @netflix @armyofthedeadnetflix," she captioned a photo of a clapperboard.
Army Of The Dead follows a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas even as a man assembles a group of mercenaries to pull off the greatest heist ever. "Army Of The Dead" marks Snyder's return to the zombie genre, having previously made his directorial debut with "Dawn Of The Dead".
"It's a great opportunity for me to explore such varied genres. The idea of working with Zack is amazing considering his films in past, especially for audiences in India," Huma had said.
"This genre is vastly unexplored for the Indian audience. Right now is the time for successful experimentation. Actors are trying to do something they have never done before, which is extremely gratifying," she added.
In Bollywood, Huma Qureshi will be next seen in Sanjay Gupta's multi-starrer Mumbai Saga. The film is slated for a 2020 release.
