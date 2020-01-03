Huma Qureshi's Beau Mudassar Aziz Shares New Year Pic With 'His Reason to Smile'
Mudassar Aziz and girlfriend Huma Qureshi are welcoming 2020 in Prague, Czech Republic.
credits - Huma Qureshi instagram
Bollywood writer and director Mudassar Aziz wrote a sweet caption for his girlfriend Huma Qureshi with a picture he shared on Instagram. The Pati Patni Aur Woh director called Huma his reason to smile.
“Make smiles happen! Let the new year bring into each one of our lives reasons to smile... & when we find a reason... let us hold on to it for dear life! Here’s looking at #2020 with my favourite reason to smile @iamhumaq right by me!”
In the picture, the Gangs Of Wasseypur actress is all smiles and winter-ready.
Huma re-posted the same image on her Instagram account. “Hello, Mr Aziz!”, she wrote in the caption, tagging Mudassar.
Hello Mr Aziz! @mudassar_as_is A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq) on
Adding to the B-town festive spree, the couple is welcoming 2020 in Prague, Czech Republic.
Aziz has directed movies like Dulha Mil Gaya, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Happy Bhaag Jayegi. Huma, on the other hand, was last seen in the Netflix's dystopian drama Leila.
The Badlapur actress is expected next in an upcoming American thriller, Army Of The Dead. The film is directed by Zack Snyder and is likely to hit theatres by winter2020.
