Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Huma Qureshi's Beau Mudassar Aziz Shares New Year Pic With 'His Reason to Smile'

Mudassar Aziz and girlfriend Huma Qureshi are welcoming 2020 in Prague, Czech Republic.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 3, 2020, 9:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Huma Qureshi's Beau Mudassar Aziz Shares New Year Pic With 'His Reason to Smile'
credits - Huma Qureshi instagram

Bollywood writer and director Mudassar Aziz wrote a sweet caption for his girlfriend Huma Qureshi with a picture he shared on Instagram. The Pati Patni Aur Woh director called Huma his reason to smile.

“Make smiles happen! Let the new year bring into each one of our lives reasons to smile... & when we find a reason... let us hold on to it for dear life! Here’s looking at #2020 with my favourite reason to smile @iamhumaq right by me!”

In the picture, the Gangs Of Wasseypur actress is all smiles and winter-ready.

Huma re-posted the same image on her Instagram account. “Hello, Mr Aziz!”, she wrote in the caption, tagging Mudassar.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hello Mr Aziz! @mudassar_as_is A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq) on

Adding to the B-town festive spree, the couple is welcoming 2020 in Prague, Czech Republic.

Aziz has directed movies like Dulha Mil Gaya, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Happy Bhaag Jayegi. Huma, on the other hand, was last seen in the Netflix's dystopian drama Leila.

The Badlapur actress is expected next in an upcoming American thriller, Army Of The Dead. The film is directed by Zack Snyder and is likely to hit theatres by winter2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram