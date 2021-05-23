movies

Huma Qureshi's Blink and Miss Role in 'Army of The Dead' Upsets Indian Fans

Huma Qureshi in 'Army of The Dead' trailer

Despite featuring in the trailer of 'Army of The Dead', fans are pointing out that her role in the film was 'unimportant'.

There was a lot of talk about Huma Qureshi’s role in Army of The Dead. Not only was the excitement around Huma featuring in a Zack Snyder film, she was also presented in almost every trailer that was released in the lead up to the film’s premiere on Netflix. This led Indian fans to speculate that she had a somewhat major part to play in the zombie flick.

Now, after watching the film, watchers are a bit disappointed. Some said that Huma’s role was unimportant in the film and could have been played by anyone. They also accused the makers of putting her in it for the sake of making it more appealing to the Indians.

Check out some reactions.

Playing a single mother named Geeta, Huma gets restricted footage in the film. Army of The Dead is streaming on Netflix.

first published:May 23, 2021, 14:44 IST