Huma Qureshi's Blink and Miss Role in 'Army of The Dead' Upsets Indian Fans

There was a lot of talk about Huma Qureshi’s role in Army of The Dead. Not only was the excitement around Huma featuring in a Zack Snyder film, she was also presented in almost every trailer that was released in the lead up to the film’s premiere on Netflix. This led Indian fans to speculate that she had a somewhat major part to play in the zombie flick.

Now, after watching the film, watchers are a bit disappointed. Some said that Huma’s role was unimportant in the film and could have been played by anyone. They also accused the makers of putting her in it for the sake of making it more appealing to the Indians.

Check out some reactions.

The makers of Army of the Dead forgot about Huma Qureshi in the end. Zero fucks given. LOL.— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 23, 2021

About Huma Qureshi's role in Army Of the Dead…lets just say it is not as ridiculous as Anil Kapoor in Mission Impossible but nowhere near what Irrfan did in Life Of Pi or Priyanka Chopra in Quantico.— SubhashKJha (@SubhashK_Jha) May 20, 2021

Unpopular Opinion Huma Qureshi Was an unnecessary character in Army Of The Dead by Zack Synder…The story would hve been different if she was not there P.s - don't sue me for this ✌#ArmyOfTheDead #ZackSnyder — Trying•To•Be•Normal (@BearerDark) May 21, 2021

Army of the DeadWatched for Zack Snyder and BattistaWtf is Huma Qureshi doing here. — थेथर इंसान (@TausifRunning) May 22, 2021

Playing a single mother named Geeta, Huma gets restricted footage in the film. Army of The Dead is streaming on Netflix.

