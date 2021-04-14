Huma Qureshi's Look in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Revealed, Watch Trailer

Cinema’s obsession with zombies is not going to fade away any time soon and the latest trailer of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is proof. The upcoming Netflix movie boasts of an impressive cast including Huma Qureshi from India.

Snyder has helmed movies like Man of Steel, Batman vs Superman Dawn of Justice and most recently the much awaited Justice League Snyder Cut. The trailer of the upcoming Zombie thriller released on Tuesday has a gloomy air to it. The three-minute preview also gives fans a glimpse of Huma, who is battling the zombies.

It starts off with actor Dave Bautista, who plays Scott Ward, a retired military professional, working as a cook at a roadside eatery. That is when he gets the offer from a mysterious man to lead a money heist at a casino in Las Vegas. Bautista gathers his team of experts and takes them to Vegas to retrieve $200 million from a vault before the government nukes the city. However, what unfolds there is a scene straight out of a zombie nightmare. Dave’s team brings out their A game to take on the massive army of zombies who are not just random moving pieces of dead but are well-organised, smarter, and faster as opposed to their portrayal in other movies.

The movie also stars Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

Huma shared the trailer on her Instagram handle on Tuesday and wrote in the caption that she is super proud to play a small part in Snyder’s, whom she calls a genius man, vision.

Commenting on Huma’s post, actress Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Oh yaaas huma.” Filmmaker Farah Khan also commented on the post as she wrote, “What a fantastic trailer!! N lovvv the kenny rogers song (sic).”

The movie will release in select theatres and on Netflix on May 21.

