Huma Qureshi's Statement on Anurag Kashyap's Sexual Harassment Accusation: I Feel Really Angry at Being Dragged Into This Mess

Actress Huma Qureshi took to Twitter to break her silence on Payal Ghosh's sexual harassment allegation against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. In a viral video on Saturday, Payal had named Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha and Mahie Gill and claimed that the filmmaker had asked for sexual favours from them.

Huma's statement read, "Anurag and I last worked together in 2012-13 and he is a dear friend and an extremely talented director. In my personal experience and to my knowledge he has neither misbehaved with me or anyone else. However, anyone who claims to be abused must report it to the authorities, the police and the judiciary."

"I chose not to comment till now because I don't believe in social media fights and media trials. I feel really angry at being dragged into this mess. I feel angry not just for myself but also every woman whose years of hard work and struggle gets reduced to such baseless conjecture and allegations in their workplace. Please let's refrain from this narrative."

"It is the joint responsibility of women and men both to protect the sanctity of #MeToo. This is my final response. Please do not make any more statements in the matter," she concluded the statement.

Huma worked with Anurag in Gangs of Wasseypur 1 and 2. Huma is currently in Europe, shooting for Bell Bottom. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor.