Humbled By Love Shown to My 25th Film, Says Telugu Star Nani

Telugu star Nani feels humbled by the love showered on his 25th film, V, which released digitally last weekend. The film cast him as an anti-hero for the first time in his career.

V is also Nani's third collaboration with the director Mohana Krishna Indraganti. Nani's debut film Ashta Chamma was also directed by Mohana. Many of Nani's fans took to social media to laud his performance.

"Watched this film only for my favourite Nani. You can love him in any character, even if he plays role of a psychopath killer he is amazing! What a performance! One and only Nani! Terrific actor in the entire country. Hatsoff to you my man," tweeted one fan.

Another commented: "Nani gaaru really loved your action."

On the warm responses, Nani said: "I am forever grateful and indebted to my fans, well-wishers and my family for their love they have shown to V. When I made my debut 12 years ago, I had no expectation that the love from my fans and supporters would grow to such a level."

The Telugu action thriller had recently released on Amazon Prime Video.

"This was the very first time that I was playing the role of an anti-hero and I am grateful that my fans have accepted me with open arms -– I am humbled by the love and support shown to my 25th film. For the longest time fans would line-up for first day, first show –- in these unprecedented times I am grateful that I and the V team were able to come to your homes to entertain you," said the actor.