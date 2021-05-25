'Humbled' Sonu Sood Requests Fans Not to Waste Milk by Pouring it on His Image Cut-outs

Actor Sonu Sood continues to inspire others and win hearts with his philanthropic work to help the needy amidst COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. Appreciated by his fans and colleagues alike for helping the underprivileged amid the Covid-19 crisis, Sood is now trying to arrange healthcare facilities like beds, oxygen cylinders andconcentrators for those who need them. Recently, a video surfaced on the internet, wherein people can be seen pouring milk over his life-sized poster. Though the actor was ‘humbled by the gesture', herequested fans to not waste milk.

In the video shared on Twitter, people from Kurnool and Nellorein Andhra Pradesh wereseen honouring Sood's humanitarian work by pouring litres of milk over his life-sized poster as a token of appreciation.

Humbled ❣️Request everyone to save milk for someone needy.🙏 https://t.co/aTGTfdD4lp— sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 24, 2021

Sood’s response to the compilation of videos, wherein people were seen pouring milk on his poster, was appreciated by the Twitter users. Many also shared the actor’s views and requested others not to waste milk amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Humbled ❣️Request everyone to save milk for someone needy.🙏 https://t.co/aTGTfdD4lp— sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 24, 2021

Earlier, the actor had shared a similar video of his fans pouring milk on his poster in Andhra Pradesh. At that time, Sood shared the tweet saying that he was "Humbled”. He was criticized by Twitter users for not condemning the wastage of milk, especially when many in India are dying of hunger.

TV Show FIR actress Kavita Kaushik also had the same opinion. She mentioned how the act would upset the actor with "this foolish and uninspiring act of wasting milk", as so many people are in dire need of basic necessities like milk.

Since last year, the actor has been helping people who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently, he had also contracted and recovered from Covid-19. Earlier on May 13, an Army Officer wrote to Sood seeking equipment for Covid facility at Military Station.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here