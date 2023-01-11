Humko Humise Chura Lo To Dilli Ki Sardi, A Look At Top Winter-Themed Bollywood Songs

Bollywood romance is incomplete without winter. Actors dallying with each other amid snow-covered terrains, under snowfall, has tugged at our heartstrings plenty of times. Be it Shah Rukh Khan pulling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan closer in his arms in Humko Humise Chura Lo or Kareena Kapoor Khan dancing her heart out to Yeh Ishq Haye in the picturesque destination of Ladakh, Bollywood’s winter-themed songs spread a brush of warmth into our souls. As you get cozied up under the quilts, sipping on a hot cup of beverage, check out these amazing winter-based Bollywood tracks to fill your heart with glee.

Humko Humise Chura Lo - Mohabbatein

Sung by the iconic Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan, Humko Humise Chura Lo opens with scenic snow-laden mountain vistas as Shah Rukh Khan remembers his lost lover, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The feel-good number is perfect for every die-hard romantic, who desires to keep their beloved in their embrace, never wanting to let them go.

Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main - Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

Presenting the epic on-screen Bollywood couple Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main is wacky and funny, with a subtle element of romance blended with it. From one of the most-favourite Bollywood films of all time, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, this Asha Bhosle and Abhijit Bhattacharya song shows two strangers bonding over some whiskey and the European cold, dancing in the snow. Needless to mention, SRK and Kajol’s performances will leave you in awe of them.

Ye Ishq Haye - Jab We Met

If there’s a film that made us laugh and cry at the same time, then it’s Jab We Met. And the songs of this Kareena Kapoor Khan- and Shahid Kapoor-starrer also made us groove to its foot-tapping beats. The Ye Ishq Haye soundtrack captured the B-town diva and Shahid spending we-time in the chilly Rohtang Pass. Shreya Ghoshal’s melodious vocals weaned magic.

Yeh Haseen Vaadiyan - Roja

The classic Bollywood film Roja, starring Arvind Swamy and Madhoo, touched millions of hearts back in 1992. The Yeh Haseen Vaadiyan track simply transports you to the beautiful destination of Kashmir. The on-screen pair delve into moments of affection, smitten over each other, with their love appearing to be an epitome of serenity in the tranquil mountainous location.

Dilli Ki Sardi - Zameen

If you are living in Delhi, surviving the bitter cold and chilly winds, with temperatures recording as low as 1.8 degrees, then the song Delhi Ki Sardi will definitely strike a chord with you. Sung collaboratively by Shweta Shetty and KK Menon, this dance number, starring Amrita Arora, will surely make you want to shake a leg to it.

