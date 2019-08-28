Hunar Hale Celebrates Third Anniversary with Husband Mayank Gandhi, Shares Adorable Message

Television actress Hunar Hale, who was last seen in the show Patiala Babes, is celebrating a special day today. The actress, who has completed three years of marriage, took to Instagram to share the news, along with an adorable note for husband Mayank Gandhi.

Sharing a romantic snap with Gandhi, Hunar captioned the picture, "Blurred were the lines that separated us. But now, I see our togetherness in our separateness. Happy Anniversary Hubby."

A few days ago, she also shared a picture from her wedding ceremony, while wishing Happy Rakhi to his brother.

Hunar recently made headlines when she surprisingly quit Patiala Babes. Speaking to Times Of India about her abrupt exit, she said, "When I accepted the role of Meeta, it wasn't just about playing the other woman. The character had different shades. She wasn't a negative person, but somebody who wanted to keep everyone happy."

"I liked the character because unlike what we see every time, the other woman here was not shown as the vamp. My track began well, but soon there was hardly anything left for me to do on the show. They even wanted me to play a mother but I refused as I did not want to play a mother for this particular role. So, though there was a pregnancy track on the show, I was assured that they will soon bring a miscarriage angle and I would not have to play mom," she added.

The actress has been earlier seen in TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Chhal Sheh Aur Maat, 12/24 Karol Bagh, Dahleez and Thapki Pyaar Ki among others.

