Hunarbaaz: Kumar Sanu to Sing ‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan’ Duet with Parineeti Chopra as Anirban Plays Flute

The talent reality show ‘Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’ follows an interesting concept of exploring unique talents on its platform. While the show features breath-taking performances by contestants, fans are always eager to know who will be the guest judge on the show. This weekend, singing maestro Kumar Sanu shall join judges Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Parineeti Chopra to cheer for prodigal contestants as they light the stage on fire. The episode will be special as it sees the Ishaqzaade actress performing a duet with Kumar Sanu.

Out of the spectacular performances, the collaboration of band Rocknama and flautist Aniraban impresses Kumar Sanu the most. Anirban and Rocknama will be seen taking the stage with a storm as they dazzle everyone with their marvelous performance, which ends up getting a standing ovation from all the judges. They laud Anirban’s exceptional feat, with Karan calling him a “one man army”.

Absolutely mesmerized by his performance, the versatile singer goes on stage and requests the young maestro to play the flute with him as he sings the song ‘Aakhon Ki Gustakhiyaan’. Having loved Anirban’s performance, Parineeti too joins Kumar Sanu and sings the song in duet with him.

