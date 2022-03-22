Hunarbaaz to See Parineeti Chopra's Swayamvar, Here's Who Will Participate

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all set for her swayamvar in the upcoming weekend episode of Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan. Parineeti is often heard saying on the show that she is ready to get married and looking for a perfect match. Few popular faces of the television industry are going to be part of Parineeti’s swayamvar like ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actor Arjit Taneja, ‘Begusarai’ actor Vishal Aditya Singh,’Bigg Boss 13′ fame Siddhartha Dey and former ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’ contestant Shivin Narang.

From bringing flowers to dancing and to showing other acts, they will do everything to impress the ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ actress. Judges Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty and hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya will be seen helping Parineeti in taking the right decision. Veteran singer Kumar Sanu joins the panel as a special guest.

Karan Johar will call the candidates on the stage one by one to show their talent and prove themselves.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in one of the episodes of Hunarbaaz, host Harsh Limbachiyaa had asked Parineeti, who is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra, to bring her niece to India and make her a star. Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby through surrogacy in January this year.

In a promo of the episode shared by the channel, Harsh can be heard talking to the Ishaqzaade actress about Priyanka’s baby, as he along with his wife and mom-to-be Bharti Singh announce the new season of Dance Deewane Juniors. The video begins with Haarsh telling the actress, “Parineeti, I have noticed something about you." When Parineeti asks him what it is, he tells her, “Yahi ki pehle aap ek classy actress thi (Just that you were a classy actress earlier)" and hilariously adds: “Abhi aap ek maasi actress ho chuki hain (now you are a maasi (aunt) actress)."

The show’s host goes on to say, “Bas aap ek kaam kariye aap peheli flight se apni bhatiji ko Mumbai bula lo (You have to do one thing now, get your niece here as soon as possible)." To this, Parineeti replies: “Are abhi wo bahot choti hai (she is too young right now)."

Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan airs on Colors.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.