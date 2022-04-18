Hunarbaaz Winner: Akash Singh Bags Trophy, Reveals Parineeti Chopra Advised ‘Kabhi Ghamand Mat…'

Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan started on 22nd January this year and explored the (hunar) talents of various contestants throughout its journey. With Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar as the judges and Bharti Singh (replaced By Surbhi Chandna) and Haarsh Limbachiyaa as the hosts, the show has been much-loved by viewers. Akash Singh, from Bihar, has finally been announced as the winner of the reality show during its recent episode.

Aakash, who had a life full of struggles ever since he landed in Mumbai, did all kinds of jobs to make ends meet.From being a watchman to dropping milk at doorsteps, Akash did different kinds of jobs to survive in Mumbai and in the finale he not only lifted the Hunarbaaz trophy but also walked away with a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. In an interaction with ETimes TV, the young lad shared, “I am very happy, my entire family is happy, the dreams which I’ve been seeing have finally come true. My parents were by my side when I won the show and they were really happy,” he said.

Advertisement

The winner of Hunarbaaz also shared that his best moment from the show has to be the time he spent with Parineeti Chopra. Akash said, “The most memorable moment from the show for me would be the auditions round when I was very nervous but Parineeti ma’am motivated me and she called me her brother and it was the biggest moment of my life. I will cherish this for my lifetime. I am extremely happy that I could make her proud by winning the show. She told me that I will be her brother for lifetime.”

The young lad also shared the gifts he had received from the Ishaqzaade star. He told the entertainment portal, “She gifted me a jacket, shoes during the show and also tied Rakhi. I gifted her a sari during the show because she had told me once you start earning you would also give something to me, so I bought a sari for her and she was extremely happy. She has also made me promise to take her out to a restaurant.”

While speaking about his favourite, Parineeti Chopra, Akash also spoke about her reaction to his win and what advice she gave him for his career.

“Parineeti was equally happy and she told me that she is very proud that she saw something in me during the audition round and selected me and her decision was right. She told me that she selected me as I am a good human being and artist and it is a very big thing for me.”

“She advised me to be grounded and never let success enter my head. Parineeti ma’am told me Kabhi Ghamand mat laana apne andar… always be humble and down to earth to everyone and mil Jul ke rehna..,” he said.

Talking about how he is going to utilise the winning amount, Akash said, “I would like to use the winning amount to build a house for my parents. We don’t have a house of our own in our village so first I would make a house for my parents.”

Advertisement

Akash plans to stay back in Mumbai and work for a better future and career, “I will stay back in Mumbai. I will plan a short trip to my hometown but will be back soon. I want to work here and my career. I will stay in Mumbai,” he concluded.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.