Hungama 2 Actor Meezaan Jaferi Shares Akshay Kumar's Advice for Doing Comedy Films

After having a cold start with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Malaal, Meezaan Jafri is set to follow the footsteps of his granddad and dad by exploring the comedy genre with Priyadarshan's Hungama 2.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor shared giving nod to the project even without listening to the script. I have a special connect with Priyan sir. My grandfather acted in his first Hindi film, Muskurahat."

Further, he shared a piece of advice which he got from actor Akshay Kumar, who has worked with the filmmaker in various projects. "Comedy is one of the most difficult genres and Priyan sir shoots in a unique way. You are given the dialogues just before the shot. He shows you how to play it out on camera and you just have to follow his cues. Nobody knows what is happening on the set except him. I spoke with Akshay (Kumar) sir on the sets of Sooryavanshi about this and he told me to blindly follow Priyan sir; it will turn out great. He confessed that whatever he has learnt about comedy is from the filmmaker," Meezaan said.

The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and Pranitha Subhash. Meezaan said that during the initial days, he was "dying, literally," since he was getting to work with his idols. "The rest of the cast share a great camaraderie with Priyan sir, having worked with him earlier. It was like home ground for them and they were completely chilled out," he said.

Despite having a flop debut, the actor is positively looking forward to his new endeavour and said, "You do get attached to a project when you are a part of it, but at the end, you can’t pinpoint a single thing that didn’t work. And the good thing was that people appreciated me, which is why I am getting so much work now."

Hungama 2 is slated for an August 14, 2020 release.