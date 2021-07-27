Hungama 2 Actor Meezaan Jaffrey Rubbishes Dating Rumours With Navya Naveli Nanda

The internet has been buzzing with the possibility of a new couple in Bollywood. The rumours of Hungama 2 actor Meezaan Jaffrey’s affair with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda had become the talk of the town. While the actor has always maintained that there's nothing more than friendship between him and Navya, the rumours of the two datings have refused to die down.

Now, putting an end to the speculation, Meezaan recently revealed that he is single. Speaking in an interview, the actor said that whenever he says anything, it gets misinterpreted and becomes something else. So, he deiced to make it clear for once and all.

Addressing his female fans who got disappointed after hearing about his dating rumours, the actor revealed that he is currently single and only intends to focus on work.

The speculation of the two dating started in 2017 when Meezaan and Navya were spotted exiting a movie theatre together. They have often been seen together on occasions and this special bond gave fire to the dating rumours. However, the actor had revealed that he met Navya because of his sister Alaviaa Jaaferi, who is a good friend of her.

Earlier, Meezaan had said that the dating rumour had put him in a tight spot. The actor revealed that it became awkward for him to even visit Bachchan's house to meet his friend. The dating rumours also put his parents in doubt, and they started giving him looks every time he entered the house. The rumours had attracted a lot of traction during the release of Meezaan’s debut film Malaal in 2019.

Meanwhile, Meezaan’s second film Hungama 2 was recently released on the OTT platform Disney Hotstar. The film, which is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s 2003 release Hungama, stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles. The film was received with mixed reviews from both the audience and critics.

