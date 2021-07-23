Hungama 2: Is the Priyadarshan Formula for Comedy Outdated in Today's Time?

The announcement of Hungama 2 last year fondly reminded us of the ensemble, comedy entertainer that released in 2003. It was every bit as crazy, fun and whacky and will still tickle the funny bone if you happen to catch it on your free time. Back then, it became popular due to repeated TV telecast and the characters remain fresh in the memory of the viewers who find the Priyardarshan brand of comedy their guilty pleasure.

But 18 years down the line, times have changed. Comedy is evolving and one look at Hungama 2 trailer will suggest that it is stuck in a different time zone and seems repackaged, with the obvious material for humour stuffed inside, up to the brim. Confusion breeds comedy in Priyadarshan’s films. In Hungama 2, the same formula is rehashed. The hunt is on for a baby’s father. There is an onslaught of dialogues that hint the woman has been unfaithful and we all know how that has turned out in Hindi films as far as driving humour is concerned. For what it is worth, their character is judged and the unsubtle give-and-take reeks of sexism.

There are suggestive scenes in Hungama 2 because it has to be branded as a family entertainer. Despite these ill attempts at comedy, humour is missing. We look at how the upcoming Hungama 2 feels out of date.

Priyadarshan on repeat

Priyadarshan is one of those few directors who have managed to carve a niche in Bollywood in genre films and has managed to pull audiences by the virtue of his name. ‘A Priyadarshan Comedy’ used to flash in the opening credit scenes of his earlier movies. In Hungama 2, he has written the story and directed it but the simplicity of his works seems to be lost. Erstwhile, humour emerged from the situations and actors were made to look natural in their surroundings. In turn, comedy was effortless. In Hungama 2, attempt to make the dialogues funny sabotages situational humour. The slapstick has been retained but will it be acceptable in times when subtlety is expected?

Cast is same, so are their roles

Priyadarshan has brought back Paresh Rawal as Radhe Shyam Tiwari. He plays a husband who seems insecure in his marriage as his wife, played by Shilpa Shetty, is beautiful and young. Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Tiku Talsania and Manoj Joshi are also playing similar characters they have in previous Priyadarshan films. This goes on to show that actors of such great potential haven’t been approached with novelty and are still eyed with the same lens they were two decades ago.

The ‘mistaken identity’ plot returns

Hungama 2 is relying on the ‘mistaken identity’ plot Priyadarshan has served umpteen times in the past. It had become stale ten years ago when the director shifted to simpler stories in Khatta Meetha and Billu. Now, resurrecting the same formula in hopes it will be accepted seems a bit ambitious.

Moreover, the biggest questions are: Is this a film best suited for today’s time and age and does the treatment justify the director’s approach to comedy? Hungama 2 will be available for streaming starting July 23.

