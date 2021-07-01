Hungama 2 Trailer: Shilpa Shetty Reprises 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' Song, Film Promises Laugh Riot

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on July 1 took to his social media handles to launch the trailer of Hungama 2. He captioned it, “Hungama 2 Trailer Happy to launch the trailer of my dear friends, Priyadarshan Sir, #PareshRawal and Ratan Jain’s next #Hungama2, a crazy laugh riot. Good luck to the team! (sic)."

The trailer begins with a discussion on who is the father of Pranitha Subash’s child. Meezaan Jafri is seen explaining to Ashutosh Rana that it is not his child. A confusion is thus created where Paresh Rawal thinks that his wife Shilpa Shetty is having an affair with Meezaan. It also features a remixed version of the 90s hit song Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya Chali, originally also picturised on Shilpa Shetty.

Hungama 2,toplined by Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty is sequel to the 2003 film Hungama. The Priyadarshan-directorial marks Shilpa Shetty’s acting comeback after a decade. The film is all set for an OTT release on July 23.

