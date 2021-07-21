Hungama 2’s Meezaan Jaffrey Wants To Be Paired Opposite Deepika Padukone

Actor Meezaan Jaffrey, who made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production Malaal, has opened up about the actresses he would like to be paired opposite in his upcoming films. Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan, who will be seen in Hungama 2, said that he would like to share the screen with Deepika Padukone if he has to “romance an older woman”. Of the actresses from the new crop, Meezaan picked Janhvi Kapoor and Tara Sutaria as possible co-stars.

In an interview with Times Now, Meezaan opened up about his wish to work with Deepika Padukone. “I think Deepika Padukone for sure…If I actually had to romance an older woman on screen, I think I would be okay with it, depending on the film and the character,” Meezaan was quoted as saying.

According to him, the film and its story are more important than “thinking about these minute details.”

Meezaan will be soon seen acting with Bollywood stars like Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Pranitha Subhash in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2 which will release on an OTT platform on July 23. It is Meezan’s second film in Bollywood.

Meezaan shared his experience of working with his co-stars Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal. He said that he was “quite intimidated” and “nervous” as he was not sure how he would address them and form a relationship with them.

He said that Shilpa is “extremely sweet and supportive” and she brings positivity around her environment.

Hungama 2 is a situational comedy and it was slated to hit theatres on August 14. Later in May, the makers of the film said that it will be released directly on a digital platform as cinema halls were shut due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Now, Hungama 2 will stream on Disney Hotstar from July 23.

