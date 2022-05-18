'Hurts Like Hell’: Kirti Kulhari Gets a Big Tattoo on Her Calf Muscle

Kirti Kulhari is flaunting her latest tattoo to Instagram followers. The actress has inked herself with a fourth tattoo. And this time the actress went for a “big one”. Revealing to her fans and followers her tattoo, Kirti dropped a series of pictures and videos of herself getting inked on Wednesday.

Kirti this time got herself inked with a magnificent and gorgeous bougainvillaea on her left leg’s calf muscle. Taking to the caption, the Human actress penned down a long note, wherein she revealed the reason for getting herself inked with the vibrant flower.

Kirti’s tattoo carries pink flowers and its green stem and leaves, which can be seen perfectly in the first picture. In the second video, one can see the alluring hues given to the flower to make it appear as natural as possible. The video also reveals that the stem of the flower has been inked down to her ankles. In the third video, Kirti can be seen lying on the tattoo table as she waved at the camera while getting inked.

In the video, Kirti sported the super casual and comfy look, as she donned a white sheer kurta and paired it with baggy khaki pants. The next video closely reveals the tattoo artist filling the colour in the flower. Lastly, she posted a picture of herself striking a post with her tattoo artist.

While revealing the reason behind getting the bougainvillaea flower, she wrote in the caption, “Yea another one … and a biiiiiig one. I have come across and observed bougainvillea all my life and finally, it lands up in my house and I couldn’t help but finally acknowledge my love for it. To me, it symbolises innocent beauty that needs no attention and validation and yet adds its own beauty to everything it touches. Bougainvillea is wild and resilient and breathtakingly graceful. Needless to say, it inspires me to be every bit like it ..” She concluded her caption, by saying, “P.S – btw the calf area hurts like hell, so be very sure of getting any tattoo done there … I was rather impulsive.”

Last year, on July 14, the actress revealed that she has got herself a VIBGYOR and a lotus tattoo on her back. Before that on January 10, 2020, the actress shared that she is dedicating a tattoo to her father, by getting herself inked with his favourite phrase which is “What is problem yaar”.

Last, fans enjoyed her acting skills in Hotstar’s thriller series Human, wherein she shared the screen space with versatile actress Shefali Shah. Kirti is gearing up for the second season of the much loved Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh’s directorial.

