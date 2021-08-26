Husbands’ Kind Gesture Towards Elderly Woman Makes Wife Emotional, Shares Clip

Every day on the internet we come across videos in which random strangers exhibit kindness for fellow humans. Don’t they just make our hearts full? A similar video featuring a man and an elderly woman has made its way to social media and people are loving it. An Instagram user, Brooke Ashley Hall, shared a video on her Instagram handle showing her husband Marco Hall’s act of kindness. Hall is seen helping an elderly woman cross the street.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Ashley Hall (@brookeashleyhall)

In the caption, Brooke said that she loves her neighbour and also thanked God for giving her a husband who is so amazing. She further wrote that she would never take her husband for granted. Hall was also tagged in the post. In the text on the video, the user said that she was wondering why her husband was taking so much time. When she stepped out, she figured that Hall was actually helping their elderly neighbour.

Brooke shared the video on Wednesday and it has already received more than 35,000 likes. The numbers only rising. The video has also been reshared on various social media platforms and has received several comments appreciating Hall’s gesture. While one user has said “Oh my heart!! So sweet”, another commented: “So thoughtful”. Another user wrote: “Aww u are lucky I’m so jelly. U have a beautiful family. Love u guys. And ur kids are so awesome.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marco Hall (@iammarcohall)

The video was reshared by Brooke’s husband Marco as well. In the caption of the video, he wrote that he was only trying to be the best human he can be every single day. He, too, tagged his wife in his post.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here